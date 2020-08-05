Pearl Hauine Flaherty
On July 14, 2020, Pearl Hauine Flaherty, 94, marched enthusiastically through the pearly gates to be with her Lord and her beloved, Bill.
Pearl was born up a holler in Clear Creek, Ky. and was the youngest of five children of G.B. Henson and Polly Ann (Hall) Henson. She was born at home on the side of a mountain and given her native American middle name Hauine, meaning the "many colors" as in a sunbow. She was the first in her family to graduate from high school in Ashland, Ky. She met Bill while he was in the Navy Air Corps, and they were blessed to have loved and lived a grand life together for 70 years before he passed away in July 2015. Over their married years they lived together in Annville, Ky; Zeeland, Mich.; at Silver Lake in Mears, Mich.; and at Nettles Island in Jensen Beach, Fla.
Pearl was a fun loving, flag waving, cherry picking, guitar strumming, piano playing, jitter bugger and author of two newspaper columns called Pearls, and her book: Pearls of the Heart and Soul: A Memoir Celebrating Family, Freedom and Faith (Amazon.com
). She has been the matriarch of her family and a mother, grandmother and dear friend to so many. She was a true disciple of God and touched many lives, including those who received meals from her book proceeds being donated to Feeding America. She also donated her COVID-19 stimulus check this spring to Food 4 Front Line to assist our heroes on the front lines.
She leaves her legacy with us all, including her sons Tim (Jo Ellen) Flaherty, Dan (Marilyn) Flaherty, Jef (Muriel) Flaherty, Nick (Jeri) Flaherty; her daughter, Kitty Flaherty; and favorite son-in-law, Ken Smith. Her grandchildren are Shawn Flaherty, Ian (Kris) Flaherty, Joe Flaherty, Necia (John) Ornee, Erin (Gary) Stark, Angela (Kyle) Gruppen, Eric (Renee) Vander Weele, Carly (Joe) Moore, Meagan Vander Weele (Patrick Metzger), and Caitlin Vander Weele. She has three devoted nieces, Kathy Stewart, Cindy Livingston and Robin Perone; and two special grand nieces, Alex Stewart and Maggie Stewart. In addition, there are 13 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, close friends and "dear readers."
Pearl has resided the last three years in Troy, Mich. at the House of Angels under the unsurpassed and loving care of Angjelina and Besnik Gojka and their angelic team of caregivers. She was blessed to be in their exceptional care, and they were given this rare jewel to enliven their home with her laughter, dancing, singing, bright blue eyes and wise words from the heart.
"And so dear reader," according to her wishes, cremation services will take place, and due to the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic the family asks that you celebrate her life at home with your family as they will be. Memorial gifts to celebrate her life should be made to The House of Angels, and mailed to Kitty at 961 Lynndale Dr., Rochester Hills, MI 48309.