1/1
Pearl Marie Lessard
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pearl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pearl Marie Lessard, age 81, of Fountain, passed away peacefully at home Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. She was born Feb. 21, 1939 to Ross and Ethel (Lowell) Baker in Clio. Pearl graduated from Kalkaska High School in 1957. Pearl had many jobs but she enjoyed her time at the Village Haus as a housekeeper and cook. She worked there for many years before retiring in 1999. Pearl was a very hard worker. If she wasn't working her many jobs, she was home taking care of family and friends. She always wanted to make people happy and she loved to hear them laugh. She married Edward Lessard on May 1, 1999 at the Salvation Army in Ludington.
Pearl was a spiritual woman and she found comfort in studying the Bible. She enjoyed gardening, riding her horse, ice skating, and being a Girl Scout leader. She also loved to travel. Some of her favorite places were Florida, Mackinac Island and Branson, Missouri.
Pearl is survived by her children Christine (Bruce Williams) Fales, Leonard Thompson, Crystal (Willie) McCormick and Annette (Buggsy) Fargo; her grandchildren, Lisa Schmidt, Jack White, Allen Thompson, Jesse McCormick, Joshua (Chauntell) McCormick, Kristy Chrisple, Anna (Jeff Medina) Patton and Derrick Patton; her great-grandchildren, Aiden, Ian, Alex, Aniston, Elliot, Emma, Keegan, Logan, Kindsley, Grayson, Alaric and Violet; her sisters Sharon Foushee and Janet Ellis; her stepsister Barbara Melcher and her stepbrother Mike Turpin.
Besides her parents, Pearl was preceded in death by her husband Edward, her son Allen Lee Thompson, and her grandson Matthew Griffin.
A funeral will take place Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Apostolic Christian Tabernacle. Family will greet friends starting at 12 p.m. Pearl will be laid to rest next to her husband, Edward, at Pere Marquette Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Pearl's name may be directed to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
12:00 PM
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Funeral
01:00 PM
Apostolic Christian Tabernacle
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington
3060 W Us Highway 10
Ludington, MI 49431
(231) 845-9898
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved