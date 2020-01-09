Home

Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington
3060 W Us Highway 10
Ludington, MI 49431
(231) 845-9898
Peggy White Obituary
R.N. Peggy White, age 68, of Ludington, transitioned into heaven and met Jesus face-to-face and met up with her other family members on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.
Peggy was born in Detroit, the daughter of Gernard and Edna (Mitchell) Foster. She graduated from Ferndale High School in 1969 and earned her R.N. license at Providence School of Nursing in 1971. Peggy was very grateful to have worked at the Children's Hospital in Detroit, along with many other hospitals in lower and upper Michigan. Peggy worked for Hospice of Michigan in the Ludington area for 14 years.
Peggy is survived by her loving husband, Dale White; three children; and six grandchildren.
She loved her family dearly.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 from noon to 1 p.m. at Summit Township Hall.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan.
Please share your fond memories and photos of Peggy at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
