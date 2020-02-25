|
Philip D. Thomas, age 69, of Free Soil, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on Nov. 15, 1950 in Manistee, son of the late Fred and Rosanne (Donaldson) Thomas. He attended Free Soil School. As a young man Phil, gained a passion for farming and enjoyed being in the tractor out in the fields and spent many years on the Rybicki farm. He was a big sports fan and loved his Detroit Tigers and Pittsburgh Steelers. He was a softball coach and umpire for many years as well as the athletic director at Trinity Lutheran School until his health prevented him from continuing. Phil worked for Consumers Energy and retired from the Ludington Pumped Storage in 2006. He loved the crew he worked with and still made trips to the plant to visit.
Anyone that knew Phil, knew of his passion for his lawn. He took great pride in his grass and made sure it was perfect. Many people referred to it as his golf course. He would spend hours walking through the front yard picking weeds. He did not want anyone cutting his grass but as the cancer started to wear him down, he would let his kids get on the mower. But that didn't last long because he would stand on the front porch having a fit that they weren't doing it right. His daughter, Sydnie, was the only one that made it through several cutting adventures only because she would get on the mower with her cell phone, put her ear buds in and never look in the direction of the front porch. Phil was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Manistee.
On Aug. 21, 1999 Philip married his wife, Mary Willis at Trinity Lutheran Church in Manistee. In addition to his wife, Philip is survived by his children, Duane (Julie) of Grand Rapids, Kenneth of Grand Rapids, Ben (Diane) of Manistee, Travis (Gabby) of Punta Gorda, Florida, Tim (Kimi) of Manistee, Angie of Manistee, and his baby girl Sydnie still at home; the loves of his life, his grandchildren, Tegan, Tony, Gabrielle, Celeste, Olivia, Madelyn, Shaylene, Christopher, Roman, Ian, Tucker, Tatum, Finley, Ryker, Aiyana, Neeko; brothers Fred (Trudy) of Scottville, Warren (Susan) of Virginia, Gregory (Jeannie) of Baldwin, Ron (Dar) of Grand Rapids; sisters; Elaine Thomas of Grand Rapids, Diane (Ron) Jimmerson of Grand Rapids, Vendette (Ken) Sexton of Ohio, Denise Starkey of Grand Rapids,: brothers in-law and sisters in-law; David and Nancy Schultz of Onekama, Diane and Dave Lonn of Manistee, Karen Helferich of Brethren, Mike Snyder of Eastlake, Bill and Laurie Willis of Manistee, Paul and Rene Willis of Tennessee, son in-laws Greg TenEyck of Arizona and Israel Stone of Manistee. He also leaves behind his two foster sons James Koon and Andrew Shoemate along with his goddaughter Autumn Sanford, and his best friend; Celeste Harper. Several nieces and nephews also survive him.
In addition to his parents, Phil was preceded in death by his siblings; Anthony, Richard, Sharon, Alfred and Sandy; his daughter Tracy; brother in-laws; Donald Schultz, Danny Schultz, and sister in-law; Trish Snyder.
Funeral services will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Manistee with Rev. Dennis Rahn officiating. Cremation will follow the service.
The family will receive friends at the Herbert Funeral Home on Sunday evening, March 1, from 6 to 9 p.m. and on Monday morning from 10 a.m. until leaving for the church at 10:45 a.m.
Memorials may be made to the family for his daughter Sydnie's college education, or to Hospice of Michigan. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020