Phyllis Ann Jonassen

Phyllis Ann Jonassen Obituary
Phyllis Ann Jonassen, 93, of Hart, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at her home. She was born Aug. 12, 1926, in Ludington, the daughter of Jacob and Irene (Laurain) Bashaw. On Dec. 22, 1945, Phyllis married Dr. Edward E. Jonassen.
Phyllis worked for 58 years at her husband and son's optometry practice, retiring at the age of 80. She also worked alongside her husband in the development of Upper Silver Lake. She enjoyed traveling, activities in the sun and spending time with her family at the lake.

Phyllis is survived by: her twin children, Michele (Steven) Yonker and Mitchell Jonassen; son, Dr. Michael (Martha) Jonassen; grandchildren, Derrick (Michelle) VanAllsburg, Chelsea (Thomas) VanAllsburg, Erin (Jonathan) Mullis, Peter (Dawn) Yonker, David (Rebecca) Yonker, Miles (Lacey) Jonassen, Maia Jonassen and Marna Jonassen; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Phyllis was preceded in death by: her parents, Jacob and Irene Bashaw; husband, Dr. Edward E. Jonassen; sisters, Eldean Jankowski, Doris Preiss; and brother, Charles Bashaw.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N. 72nd Ave, Hart, with Rev. Bill Rigg officiating. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, and from 10 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest, with her husband, in Hart Cemetery.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

www.beaconfh.com
Published in Ludington Daily News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
