Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - King-Hart Chapel
2370 North 72nd Avenue
Hart, MI 49420
(231) 873-3415
Phyllis Wambaugh
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - King-Hart Chapel
2370 North 72nd Avenue
Hart, MI 49420
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - King-Hart Chapel
2370 North 72nd Avenue
Hart, MI 49420
Phyllis Creve (Morningstar) Wambaugh


1925 - 2019
Phyllis Creve (Morningstar) Wambaugh Obituary
Phyllis Creve Wambaugh

Hart

Phyllis Creve Wambaugh, 94, of Hart, passed in her sleep Nov. 25, 2019, in her home in Elbridge Township, where she resided. She was born June 6, 1925 in Shelby Township, the daughter of Tessie and Harold Morningstar.

Phyllis went to Shelby Schools and married George Wambaugh March 18, 1944. She enjoyed her main job as homemaker and mother. She had many hobbies, including reading, crocheting, knitting, sewing and doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles. Phyllis loved the outdoors and playing cards with her family. She said these were her greatest joys. Many, many family get-togethers brought many smiles to her face. She will be dearly missed.

Phyllis is survived by her children, Trudy (Gerald) Sibley, Loretta (Larry) Bailey, Catherine (Bruce) Waslusky, Diane (Larry) Rasmussen, Paula Vanderputte and Michael (Joan) Wambaugh; daughter-in-law, Susan Wambaugh; grandkids, Jane Sietsema, Cherie Timmons, Karen Pankow, David Waslusky, Robert Waslusky, Laura Bailey, Debra Singer, Tammy Harris, Andrea Carnes, Tara VanderNaalt, Richard Vanderputte, Christopher Wambaugh, Aimee Schulz, Sarah Iteen, Tricia Bennett, Michael Wambaugh Jr., Joshua Wambaugh, Justin Wambaugh, Larry Gene Rasmussen, Amy Hominga and Amber Rasmussen; 42 great-grandkids; 21 great-great-grandkids; sisters, Joan Lindsey, Sandy (Arlo) Barry and Patricia Lawie;

Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, George Thomas Wambaugh, Jan. 27, 1969. She was also preceded in death by: her parents, Tessie and Harold Morningstar; son, Larry Thomas Wambaugh; son-in-law, Ronald J. Vanderputte; sisters, Margarette Werner, Lillian Morningstar, Virginia Schroeder and Dorothy; brothers, Burt, Bob, Harold Jr., Lawrence, Frank and Eddie Morningstar; and brothers-in-law, Dick Lindsey and Larry Lawie.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N. 72nd Ave., Hart, with Pastor Adrian Eising officiating. Visitation will be from noon until time of services at the funeral home. Interment in Elbridge Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Elara Caring Hospice, 203 S. State Street, Big Rapids, MI 49307.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

www.beaconfh.com
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Nov. 26 to Dec. 5, 2019
