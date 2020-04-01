|
Raymond Charles Edel, aged 79, of Scottville, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Ray was born on April 6, 1940 in Free Soil, one of 11 children born to Bernard and Victoria (Rakoski) Edel and graduated from Scottville High School with the class of 1958.
On Oct. 27, 1962, he married Betty Larson at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Scottville and they have celebrated 57 years together. Ray worked for Great Lakes Castings in Ludington until his retirement in 1998 after 33 years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents, his great-grandson Garrett Hansen, his brothers Henry Rakoski, Michael and Ralph Edel, and his sisters Marie Struve and Dorothy Johnson.
Ray loved spending his time restoring old tractors especially Minneapolis-Moline's, and you would often see him proudly driving one of his restorations in local parades or around the Old Engine Club grounds. Ray and Betty were very active members of the West Michigan Old Engine Club for more than 20 years where he served as the acquisition chairman for 16 years and enjoyed running the sawmill during club shows or for local school educational field trips. The Old Engine Club grounds became his second home. Ray was also a life member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge 1354 in Ludington.
Ray enjoyed being outdoors as much as possible splitting firewood, tending to his gardens, mowing the grass, feeding the birds and squirrels that frequented his yard or just sitting in his lawn chair watching traffic and friends as they passed by the house on north U.S. 31. He always looked forward to attending the Fountain Horse Pull and after getting to know many of the participants, enjoyed traveling to other pulls around the state.
Ray will be greatly missed by his wife Betty; his children Steve (Dawn) Hansen of Ludington, Russell Hansen of Scottville and Debbie (Michael) DeRooy of Allegan; his grandchildren Jeffery Hansen (fr. Amber Peterson), Timothy (Keri) Hansen, Angela (Steve) Erickson, Jennifer Jeffries, Jessica (Dan) Young, Amanda (Ryan) Koning; 16 great-grandchildren; his sisters Martha (Alfred) Jansen of Scottville, and Anna Arsnoe of Ludington; his sister-in-law Darlaine Edel of Scottville; his brothers-in-law Buddy (Terri) Larson and Amiel Larson all of Reed City, and Robert (Nancy) Larson of Tennessee; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Due to the COVID-19 mandates, the Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Raymond later this summer at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Custer. Burial will also take place at Sugar Grove Cemetery following the services. An announcement of services and visitation will take place at that time. Those who would like to make a memorial donation in Ray's name are asked to consider the West Michigan Old Engine Club for the sawmill.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020