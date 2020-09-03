Raymond 'Spike' Danhof
Rothbury
Raymond "Spike" Danhof, 92, of Rothbury, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 in Muskegon. He was born July 25,1928 in Chicago to Harry and Jennie (Tiechgelaar) Danhof. Spike came to Rothbury from Chicago at the age of three.
He was an Army veteran, serving in the Korean War as a tank gunner and also in the military police. He married Helen Czarny Aug. 7, 1954. Spike was employed at Sealed Power for 36 years before his retirement. He enjoyed playing fast pitch softball, and was an avid golfer and bowler.
He is survived by his wife, Helen; his daughters, Christina Hissong, Brenda Hobbs and Rita (Paul) Thull; his grandchildren, Matthew Hissong, Erin (Brendan) Carr, Kristopher (Pam) Veltman, Rachel (Jason) Meyers, Amanda Thull and Paul Thull, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Kassidy, Colby, Levi and Wade; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Veronica and Dennis Flynn. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Daniel Danhof; his brother, Harold Danhof; and his sister, Mary Edgerton.
The funeral mass for Ray was Aug. 21, 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Rothbury. Interment was in Our Lady of the Assumption Cemetery. Memorials to Oceana Emergency Medical Services are appreciated. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com.
Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.