Raymond Edel
A service to celebrate the life of Raymond Edel who died on March 29, 2020 will be held at noon on Wednesday, July 29 at Wyman Funeral & Cremation Services in Scottville. If you are able, please wear a face covering and social distancing protocols will be followed. Ray will be buried at Sugar Grove Cemetery. A time of visitation with Ray's family will start at 10:30 a.m. until time of service. Please visit Ray's memory page at http://www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a tribute of Ray for his family, or to light a candle in his memory.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
10:30 - 12:00 PM
WYMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES (STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME)
JUL
29
Service
12:00 PM
WYMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES (STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME)
Funeral services provided by
WYMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES (STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME)
305 E State St
Scottville, MI 49454
(231) 757-3333
