Raymond Junior Nash
1927 - 2020
Raymond Junior Nash, age 92, of Ludington, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Raymond was born on November 28, 1927, the son of Ray and Janie (Kreigh) Nash. On September 30, 1948, he was wed to Carol Miller. They raised four children and shared their lives until she passed away on July 19, 1999. Raymond married his dear companion, Mary Abel, on May 1, 2002. For 35 years, he was the proud owner and operator of Nash Forest Products, Inc.

Raymond LOVED fishing. He was a Godly man who offered his help to anyone in need. Raymond's lifelong goal was to make the lives of those around him easier. He was a loving father and grandfather and a strong supporter of his family. He loved his church and the people in it. Raymond was a member of Ludington Free Methodist Church until it closed, then a member of Scottville Wesleyan Church.

Raymond is survived by his wife, Mary Nash; children, Bonnie (Robert) Wiedman, Jerry (Xiomara) Nash,Karen (Ron) Wolf; step children, Marc Baker and Evan (Chris Kriby) Baker; siblings, Shirley Small, Robert Nash, and Wayne Nash; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; step daughter-in-law, Bonnie Baker; special friend, Jerry Outman; and all of his fishing buddies.

Raymond was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jimmie Ray Nash; and stepson Kurt Baker.

A funeral will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Wesleyan Church of Scottville, with visitation starting at noon. Visitation will also be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 5-7 pm at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family: Mary Nash.

Please share your fond memories of Raymond at www.OakGroveLudington.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.

Published in Ludington Daily News from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington
JUL
30
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Wesleyan Church of Scottville
JUL
30
Funeral
01:00 PM
Wesleyan Church of Scottville
Funeral services provided by
Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington
3060 W Us Highway 10
Ludington, MI 49431
(231) 845-9898
