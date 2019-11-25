Home

Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington
3060 W Us Highway 10
Ludington, MI 49431
(231) 845-9898
Raymond Radtke Obituary
Raymond Radtke, age 72, of Walhalla, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. He was born March 20, 1947, in Ann Arbor to Norman and Doris (Clover) Radtke.

Ray graduated from Traverse City Central in 1965. After high school, Ray enlisted in the U.S. Marines and served his country during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge, Ray took a few years off and then re-enlisted in the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam War. After his military career, Ray went back to school and received a degree in mechanics and appliance repair. He opened an appliance repair shop in Newberg, Oregon, and later two gas stations named Ray's Flying A in Newberg and Canby, Oregon. Ray spent eight years in Arizona managing an RV park. In 2012, Ray moved to the Ludington area to be closer to his daughter and her family.

Ray was a member of the Custer Post 5096 and the Ludington American Legion. He was a talented auctioneer and called many auctions for several charities. He loved to dance, travel and watch westerns whenever he had the chance.

Ray will be greatly missed by his wife, Lori; his daughter, Raykel (Jeff) Peters of Scottville; his two grandchildren, Azrea Peters and Alexandria Peters; six siblings, Loren (Mary) Radtke, Harold (Joyce) Radtke, Marvin (Barb) Radtke, Karl Radtke, Mae Radtke, and Walter Radtke; his many nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Mr. Weiner.

Besides his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his two brothers, Bobby and Larry Radtke.

A memorial service with military honors will be held Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 11 a.m.

Memorial contributions in Ray's name may be directed to the Mason County Humane Society.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
