1/1
Richard Albino Favre
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Albino Favre, 78, of Pentwater, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Sept. 26, 1942, in Chicago, the son of Lino and Albina (Obert) Favre.

Richard was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the U.S. Army. Afterwards, Richard worked as a graphic artist and owner of Rich Favre Graphic Arts, Inc. for over 30 years until retiring in 2000. Richard was an avid NASCAR and Chicago Bears fan, and enjoyed solving sudoku and crossword puzzles in his spare time. He was a talented painter, woodcarver and carpenter. He welcomed any opportunity to drive fast in his truck or his boat. Most of all, Richard loved spending an evening with family and friends, enjoying live music, a good meal and a few cocktails.

Richard is survived by his wife of 56 years Barbara Ann (Schiss-ler). He is also survived by his daughters, Lisa (Johnny Ballard) Favre of Sautee Na-coochee, Georgia, and Gina (Terry) Briese of Frankfort, Illinois; his son Joseph (Amy Lewis) Favre of London, England; and three grandchildren, Nathan, Lorin and Elise.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Franco and Blaise.

Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 12, at St. Joseph Parish - Weare Catholic Church in Hart, with Father Phillip Sliwinski presiding. Interment will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery with military honors conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Army and the Hart VFW Post 1329.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project (www.woundedwarriorproject.org).

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

www.beaconfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - King-Hart Chapel
2370 North 72nd Avenue
Hart, MI 49420
(231) 873-3415
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - King-Hart Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved