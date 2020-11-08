Richard Charles "Rich" Pratt, 74 of Centerville, Texas, passed away on Nov. 2, 2020, at CHI St. Joseph Regional Health Center in Bryan, Texas. He had been fighting cancer and other complications for a long period. Richard was the son of Charles and Ella Mae (Schultz) Pratt, born on Nov. 5, 1945 in Scottville.
Richard grew up in Scottville and was a 1963 graduate of Mason County Central High School in Scottville. Richard worked at several different jobs, which led him to accounting jobs. His accounting career increased when he was hired by Ebasco Constructors and Engineering Company on the Ludington Pumped Storage Plant on Lake Michigan in the field office at the jobsite. That position lasted five years when the company offered Richard a transfer and full-time employment position to other job sites. Over the years, Richard took college courses to improve management operations and learn all the new computer changes and updates. Richard worked more than 30 years working up to office manager at many jobs throughout different parts of the United States. Most of those jobs, the family moved also. The one area liked by the whole family and that lasted the longest was in Texas. He loved the warm, hot days and was always outside when possible. That career ended in 2000 when cancer caused a disability.
Some of his favorite things to do was to spend time with family, and the grandsons outside, if possible, and the enjoyment he felt mowing grass in the yard or in the fields. Also, as a child he had a lawn mowing business with his brother, George, lasting all summer in Scottville until he took on jobs at the ballpark, also managing the food stand. Richard was always employed with some kind of job during the growing up years.
Richard married Judy Rinkevicz on Oct. 10, 1964, and they started their married life in Scottville, before moving to the city of Ludington, and worked as a driver's license clerk and deputy at the Mason County Sheriff's Office. Later, they moved to a small farm on Kinney Road in Ludington. By this time he was working for Ebasco where the huge pumped storage power plant was being built. This made less miles to get to the jobsite. On the farm, Richard had a team of horses and a wagon for them to pull for Sunday afternoon joy rides. He also had ponies for the kids and raised some calves. On the property, he raised most of the feed for the animals with some help from neighbors and his brother-in-law, Ron. With so much knowledge about horses, Richard did announcing at the 4-H horse shows in different areas of the U.S., as well as, Horse Breed Competition shows. Those were long hours but very satisfying for him.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Ella Mae Pratt; brothers-in-law Joel Smith and Ron Rinkevicz; niece Suzette Castew; nephew Dale Rinkevicz; as well as grandparents and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is survived by his wife Judy Pratt of Centerville, Texas; daughter Jo Ellen (Jeff) Caldwell of Montgomery, Texas; son Gene (Emily) Pratt of the San Jose, California area; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Al and Mary Manschesky of Pentwater and many nieces-in-law and nephews-in-law. Richard is also survived by grandsons Cody (Bonnie) Caldwell of Dallas and Brett Caldwell of Montgomery, Texas/Texas A&M University; brother George (Judy) Pratt of Reed City; sister Cathy Jean Smith of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; nieces Barbara (Tom) Campbell of Grand Ledge and Beth (Jeff) Lundquist of Hamilton; nephews Bradley Smith of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and Gregory (Amelia) Smith of Bozeman, Montana, and two cousins, Don Anthony of Dallas, Texas, and Don Leonard of Gaylord.
A funeral mass was held 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church, Buffalo, Texas. Fr. Luis Roncancio will officiate and interment will follow in St. Leo the Great Catholic Cemetery in the Pleasant Springs Community of Leon County, Texas.
Arrangements were under the direction of Walters Funeral Home, Centerville, Texas. www.waltersfuneralhome.com