Richard Chavalia

Richard A. Chavalia, 81, of Ludington, passed away at home with his kids and grandkids at his side on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.
Richard was born on Aug. 14, 1939 in Ludington, the son of Julius and Goldie (Mavis) Chavalia. He married Barbara "Bobbie" Genson on Oct. 15, 1960 in Ludington, where they lived and raised their three children Paul, Connie and Mike.
For many years, Rich worked and serviced the petroleum industry. When he finally slowed down, he worked and retired from Haworth Corp. as a team leader in 1998. Rich had been a member of the Fin & Feather Club of Ludington.
In his younger years, he enjoyed working on motorcycles and cars, and as his kids grew up, he taught them the basics and importance of vehicle maintenance. Slowly over the years, instead of working on vehicles, he spent his time shopping the Auto Trader or riding in and out of car lots "kicking tires," making quick trips to the casino and taking extended coffee breaks at a few of his favorite places.
Rich is survived by his daughter Connie (Dan) Quinn; son Michael Chavalia; daughter-in-law Mary Chavalia; grandchildren Jason (Jessica) Quinn, Ryan (Alison) Quinn, Jordan Chavalia, Tyler (Madison) Chavalia, Brayden Chavalia and Christopher Chavalia; nine great-grandchildren; brother Eldred "Shorty" Chavalia; brother-in-law Larry (Debbie) Genson and several nieces and nephews.
Rich was preceded in death by his parents; wife Bobbie; son Paul; sisters Marilyn and Emma; great-grandson Bowen; and many other loved ones.
As he requested, there will be no services held.
Please share your photos and fond memories of Rich at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.

Published in Ludington Daily News from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington
3060 W Us Highway 10
Ludington, MI 49431
(231) 845-9898
