Richard D. Lyttle
1938 - 2020
Richard D. 'Dick' Lyttle

Shelby

Richard D. "Dick" Lyttle, 81, of Shelby, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was born Aug. 26, 1938 in Shelby to Harold and Dorothy (Morse) Lyttle.

He graduated from Shelby High School and served in the US Air Force from 1958 to 1961. Dick married the love of his life, Evelyn Diller, March 31, 1962.

He was a machinist at Howmet Corporation before his retirement. Dick was a founding member of Shelby Road Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, mechanics, photography and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Evelyn; son, John Lyttle; daughter, Barb (Jim) Layton; grandsons, Colbe and Luke; and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ernie and Theresa Diller.

A graveside service will take place Friday, June 12, 1 p.m. at Ferry Township Cemetery. Please consider Harbor Hospice, 1050 W. Western Ave., Suite 400, Muskegon, MI 49441 as a memorial. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.

Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Harris Funeral Home
267 N Michigan Ave
Shelby, MI 49455
(231) 861-2360
