1/1
Richard Duane Pitt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Duane Pitt, 78, of Shueyville, Iowa, died at 1:10 p.m., Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, surrounded by his family at the Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha, Iowa.

Born Dec. 23, 1941, in Knoxville, Iowa, he was the son of Harold Homer and Violet Lucinda Thompson Pitt. On July 26, 1980, he married his wife Linda in Ottumwa, Iowa.

Richard graduated from Knoxville High School. He graduated Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, Iowa, with a nursing degree and later studied anesthesiology at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas.

He worked as a nurse anesthetist in Ottumwa, Iowa, Quincy, Illinois, and later retired from the Memorial Medical Center in Ludington. After his retirement, he moved to Shueyville, Iowa, to be closer to family.

Richard was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, kayaking and hiking; especially in the mountains of Albuquerque, New Mexico. He also loved to travel and really enjoyed his time spent as a traveling CRNA, working at the Fort Defiance Native American Reservation Hospital. He was an avid Hawkeyes fan and he loved tractors - especially Allis Chalmers. He dearly loved watching all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up.

Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Linda; five children Michael (Amy) Pitt of Bondurant, Iowa, Michelle (David) McLeland of Salem, Iowa, Heather (Brian) Bogart of Pineville, Missouri, Ed (Beth) Hill of Coralville, Iowa, and Jennifer (Aaron) Terwilleger of North Liberty, Iowa; 19 grandchildren, Richard (Stephanie) Newkirk, Colby (Abbey) Newkirk, Sam (Sammy) Newkirk, Jonathan Pitt, James Pitt, Brittany (CJ) Braun, Mandy Bogart, Sammi Bogart, Brady Bogart, Alex Bogart, Adam Bogart, Andrew Bogart, Megan Hill, Emily Hill, Noah Terwilleger, Jonah Terwilleger, Elijah Terwilleger, Miriam Terwilleger and Leah Terwilleger; seven great-grandchildren, Logan Newkirk, Liam Newkirk, Anna Newkirk, Wyatt Newkirk, Quinn Newkirk, Tristan Newkirk and Tripp Braun; one sister Shelba Pitt of Wyandotte; and one brother Larry (Betsy) Pitt of Knoxville, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home, Burlington, Iowa.

A memorial has been established for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Prugh Funeral Service is in care of the arrangements.

A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Richard's obituary at www.prughfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved