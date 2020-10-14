Richard Duane Pitt, 78, of Shueyville, Iowa, died at 1:10 p.m., Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, surrounded by his family at the Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha, Iowa.
Born Dec. 23, 1941, in Knoxville, Iowa, he was the son of Harold Homer and Violet Lucinda Thompson Pitt. On July 26, 1980, he married his wife Linda in Ottumwa, Iowa.
Richard graduated from Knoxville High School. He graduated Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, Iowa, with a nursing degree and later studied anesthesiology at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas.
He worked as a nurse anesthetist in Ottumwa, Iowa, Quincy, Illinois, and later retired from the Memorial Medical Center in Ludington. After his retirement, he moved to Shueyville, Iowa, to be closer to family.
Richard was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, kayaking and hiking; especially in the mountains of Albuquerque, New Mexico. He also loved to travel and really enjoyed his time spent as a traveling CRNA, working at the Fort Defiance Native American Reservation Hospital. He was an avid Hawkeyes fan and he loved tractors - especially Allis Chalmers. He dearly loved watching all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Linda; five children Michael (Amy) Pitt of Bondurant, Iowa, Michelle (David) McLeland of Salem, Iowa, Heather (Brian) Bogart of Pineville, Missouri, Ed (Beth) Hill of Coralville, Iowa, and Jennifer (Aaron) Terwilleger of North Liberty, Iowa; 19 grandchildren, Richard (Stephanie) Newkirk, Colby (Abbey) Newkirk, Sam (Sammy) Newkirk, Jonathan Pitt, James Pitt, Brittany (CJ) Braun, Mandy Bogart, Sammi Bogart, Brady Bogart, Alex Bogart, Adam Bogart, Andrew Bogart, Megan Hill, Emily Hill, Noah Terwilleger, Jonah Terwilleger, Elijah Terwilleger, Miriam Terwilleger and Leah Terwilleger; seven great-grandchildren, Logan Newkirk, Liam Newkirk, Anna Newkirk, Wyatt Newkirk, Quinn Newkirk, Tristan Newkirk and Tripp Braun; one sister Shelba Pitt of Wyandotte; and one brother Larry (Betsy) Pitt of Knoxville, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home, Burlington, Iowa.
A memorial has been established for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Prugh Funeral Service is in care of the arrangements.
