Richard C. Heer Sr., age 96, of Bradenton, Florida, formerly Ludington, passed away March 4, 2020. He was born Jan. 15, 1924 to Charles and Rose Heer.
Richard graduated from Hart High School in 1942 and he went on to serve his country in the Merchant Marines during World War II. He married the late Barbara L. Boreson in 1948. Richard worked in Ludington for the C&O Railroad carferries. He ended his career there in 1974 as captain. He then worked as a ship's pilot for the Panama Canal Company until he retired in 1989 after 15 years. Richard was a member of the Masons, the Elks, and the Shriners.
He is survived by his son Richard (Marjorie) Heer II of Norton Shores, and grandson Richard Heer III of Norton Shores.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, and wife, Barbara and his three siblings.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place and there are no services planned at this time. Memorial contributions in Richard's name may directed to the charity of donor's choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020