Richard Joseph Lange
1929 - 2020
Richard Joseph Lange

Muskegon, formerly of Walkerville

Richard Joseph Lange, 91, of Muskegon, formerly of Walkerville, left this world to be with the Lord Nov. 22, 2020. He was born Aug. 19, 1929 in Royal Oak Township, Mich., the son of Edward and Agnes (Perry) Lange.

Richard served in the US Air Force and was stationed in Japan after WWII. He worked for Consumers Power Company for over 30 years until his retirement. Richard loved gardening, golf and working for the church and helping his family.

He was admired and loved as the Scoutmaster for Troop 210 in Sterling Heights, Mich. His greatest accomplishment was being a father to his two sons. Loving husband to Mary, Richard drew strength from her and loved her deeply. Richard was an active member of the Walkerville Wesleyan Church.

Richard is survived by his wife, Mary Lange of Muskegon; his sons, Albert (Sue Rundell) Lange and Richard J. (Genevieve Johnson) Lange Jr.; his stepchildren, Paul (Nancy) Bulow III, Charlie Bulow, David (Andrea) Bulow, Jo Ann (Robert) Hoagland and Bob Bulow; 13 step-grandchildren; eight step-great-grandchildren; his brother, Warren Lange; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Judy Lange; and five siblings, Lorraine, Jim, Edward, Bob and Shirley.

Memorial services will be in the spring at the Walkerville Wesleyan Church

Memorial contributions may be made to: APDA (American Parkinson Disease Association), PO Box 61420, Staten Island, NY 20306, or by calling 800-223-2732.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

www.beaconfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - King-Hart Chapel
2370 North 72nd Avenue
Hart, MI 49420
(231) 873-3415
Memories & Condolences
November 28, 2020
Mary-Mic Shaffer-First wesleyan- just saw Richard's obit he was a great godly man! Always enjoyed seeing him when he could out to church! Praying for you & family at this difficult time! God Bless
Maurice Shaffer
Friend
November 27, 2020
To the Family of Mr. Richard J. Lange,

The membership of American Legion Post #234 in Hart, Michigan, would like to share our deepest sympathy with your family on your loss. Mr. Lange’s service to our country makes him a hero as far as we’re concerned and certainly you’re very proud of him, too. We want you to know that his brothers and sisters in arms now share in your grief.

Warmest Regards and God bless you all.

Mark R. Parrish, Commander
Mark R. Parrish
