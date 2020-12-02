Richard Joseph LangeMuskegon, formerly of WalkervilleRichard Joseph Lange, 91, of Muskegon, formerly of Walkerville, left this world to be with the Lord Nov. 22, 2020. He was born Aug. 19, 1929 in Royal Oak Township, Mich., the son of Edward and Agnes (Perry) Lange.Richard served in the US Air Force and was stationed in Japan after WWII. He worked for Consumers Power Company for over 30 years until his retirement. Richard loved gardening, golf and working for the church and helping his family.He was admired and loved as the Scoutmaster for Troop 210 in Sterling Heights, Mich. His greatest accomplishment was being a father to his two sons. Loving husband to Mary, Richard drew strength from her and loved her deeply. Richard was an active member of the Walkerville Wesleyan Church.Richard is survived by his wife, Mary Lange of Muskegon; his sons, Albert (Sue Rundell) Lange and Richard J. (Genevieve Johnson) Lange Jr.; his stepchildren, Paul (Nancy) Bulow III, Charlie Bulow, David (Andrea) Bulow, Jo Ann (Robert) Hoagland and Bob Bulow; 13 step-grandchildren; eight step-great-grandchildren; his brother, Warren Lange; and numerous nieces and nephews.Richard was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Judy Lange; and five siblings, Lorraine, Jim, Edward, Bob and Shirley.Memorial services will be in the spring at the Walkerville Wesleyan ChurchMemorial contributions may be made to: APDA (American Parkinson Disease Association), PO Box 61420, Staten Island, NY 20306, or by calling 800-223-2732.Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.