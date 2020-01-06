Home

Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington
3060 W Us Highway 10
Ludington, MI 49431
(231) 845-9898
Richard Lee Knudsen

Richard Lee Knudsen Obituary
Richard Lee Knudsen, age 78, of Ludington passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. He was born Jan. 3, 1941 in Ludington to Eigil and Doris (Nelson) Knudsen. Richard graduated from Mason County Central. Richard was a master carpenter working for West Shore Builders and Major Produce until his retirement. He married Jean Underwood on June 2, 1962 at the Community Church in Ludington. Together they raised three sons.

In his spare time, Richard enjoyed fishing, gardening and spending time with his grandchildren. He loved going to down to watch the carferry come in every evening and talking with the people there. Richard will be greatly missed by his wife of 57 years, Jean Knudsen; his three sons, Richard (Cher) of Concordia, Kansas; Randolph (Amy) of Ludington, and Timothy (Belinda) Knudsen of Baker, Florida; his brother David Knudsen of Ludington, his 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Besides his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his brother Gary (Carol) Knudsen. A memorial luncheon will be held Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
