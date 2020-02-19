|
|
Richard Lloyd 'Rich' Irey
Hesperia
Richard Lloyd "Rich" Irey, 82, of Hesperia, passed away Thursday, Feb.13, 2020 in Hesperia. Rich was born in Hart Sept. 6, 1937 to Delmer and Gertrude (Freeborn) Irey.
He lived his entire life in Oceana County, including Hart, Shelby, Pentwater and Ferry. Rich graduated from Shelby High School in 1955. He married his high school sweetheart, Gail Isley Sept. 29, 1956.
Rich built their house east of Shelby in 1958 where they raised their five children, Scott (Ona) Irey, Sue (Chuck) Hook, Mike (Marilyn) Irey, Barb (Jim) Girard and Connie (Mark) Gorton. Rich and Gail have 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Rich worked for Gerbers in Fremont for over 40 years before his retirement. In the early 1980s Rich and Gail moved to Hesperia. There Rich built up an impressive woodshop at his home in Hesperia where he would spend hours making everything from dressers to gun cabinets. There were few things he couldn't build or fix.
In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting with his friends, snowmobiling and building everything from dune buggies to trailers.
Along with his wife and children, Rich is survived by his sisters, Katherine (Richard) Munch, Jean Lafever, Eileen (Rick) Davilla and Marlene (Bob) Frantz. He was preceded in death by his mother, Gertrude (Freeborn) Irey, his father, Delmer Irey and his brother, Don Irey.
Visitation was Tuesday, Feb. 18, 5-7 p.m.. The funeral service was scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 19, 11 a.m. at Harris Funeral Home in Shelby. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 27, 2020