Richard "Dick" Parliament, age 86, of Ludington, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.
He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Scott Parliament, Gayle (George) Towns, Brad (Patty) Parliament; stepchildren, Wes (Cindy) Parkinson, Jody (Keith) Sarres; grandchildren, Kyle (Caitlin) Parliament, Alec and Michael Parliament, Blake (Cori) Towns, Tyler (Hilary) Towns, Alison (Peter) Eulenstein, Brooklyn Parliament, Reese and Logyn Parkinson, Aiden, Kieran, and Arin Sarres; six great-grandchildren.
Dick went to Ferris State from 1950 to 1954 where he graduated as a pharmacist. He was a medic in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1957.
In 1962, he moved to Ludington with his family and became business partners with his longtime friend, Nayfe Jabara, purchasing Harbor Pharmacy and City Drug. At one time, they also owned Richmond Drug in Bear Lake and Pinkerton Pharmacy in Scottville. He sold the last pharmacy in 1982 and went to work at Manistee and Ludington Hospitals as a pharmacist. He continued to fill in at pharmacies until he was 80.
Dick was a big supporter of the community. He had the ability to light up a room and loved to party with friends and family. Dick also enjoyed snow skiing, boating and golfing. According to his wishes cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held spring/summer 2020 in Ludington. Condolences may be sent online at www.mkdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019