Richard Setlak, 77, passed away peacefully at his home in Shelby Feb. 12, 2020. He was a husband to Barbara and father to Jenni and Angie. Rich and Barb owned Shelby Greenhouse for many years before Rich became an insurance agent with the Knights of Columbus.
Born a triplet in Chicago Nov. 16, 1942, Rich was a lifelong fan of Da Bears and Da Cubs. He shared his love of the Cubbies with his family. In the true spirit of these "loveable losers" he turned off the TV before the final game ended in their 2016 World Series win, convinced they were going to lose yet again. He had never been happier to be wrong.
After moving to Shelby in 1980, Rich became an active member of his new community. He was a faithful member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church and also held several positions on various village and township boards as well as spending many summers coaching his daughters' softball teams.
Rich, aka "Grandpa Goose" was a devoted grandfather to Xavier. Rich and Barb completed an epic road trip from Shelby to Seattle to meet their grandson shortly after his birth. Rich loved to laugh and was quick to crack a joke. A true family man, Rich wanted only to be surrounded by his family during his last moments.
Rich is survived by his wife of 43 years, Barbara; and his daughters, Angie Setlak and Jenni (Kara) Raymond; grandson Xavier Setlak; sisters, Barbara (Bob) Mullins, Rose Swiech and Rita Duchowicz; sisters-in-law, Marie Biggs and Susan Allen; brother-in-law, Johnnie (Debbie) Biggs; many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Jeanette Setlak; his brother, Wally Setlak; his sister-in-law, Laurie Biggs; and brothers-in-law, Rich Swiech and Joe Duchowicz.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 27, 2020