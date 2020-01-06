Home

Pere Marquette Chapel - Ludington
309 S. Washington Avenue
Ludington, MI 49431
(231) 843-2531
Richard Morphy
Richard Wendell "Dick" Morphy

Richard Wendell "Dick" Morphy Obituary
Richard "Dick" Wendell Morphy, 82, of Ludington, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Oakview Medical Care Facility in Ludington. He was born Aug. 2, 1937, in Lansing, the son of Wesley and Helen (Tallmadge) Morphy.

Dick served four years in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in 1959. Afterwards, Dick attended Michigan State University where he earned his bachelor's degree in engineering. He earned a living working in engineering and sales.

Dick loved living in the Ludington Area, and especially enjoyed all the times he and his family spent at their cottage on Bass Lake in Pentwater. He also enjoyed going for walks in the wood and being outdoors. Dick was a car enthusiast, enjoying anything from antique cars to late model Fords and Oldsmobiles.

Dick is survived by his sons, David (Kelly) Morphy of Franklin, Tennessee, and Mike (Laura) Morphy of Leominster, Massachusetts; and seven grandchildren, Caroline, Kathryn, Bennett, Ava, Olivia, Cade and Calliope.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Dawn Wetzel.

A celebration of Dick's life will be held in the summer.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com
Published in Ludington Daily News from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
