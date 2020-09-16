Robert P. 'Bobby' Crase
Hart
Robert P. "Bobby" Crase, of Hart, husband of Danielle, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at home following an illness of one year. Bobby was born Sept. 13, 1970 in Detroit to Kenneth and Linda (McGilvary) Crase.
He was raised in Clinton Township and graduated from Clintondale High School in 1989. He moved to West Virginia in his early 20's and then to Hart in 2002. He married Danielle (Haynes) June 28, 2014. Bobby loved fishing, football, music and his dogs. He was a cook and had been employed at PM Steamers in Ludington and other restaurants.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Danielle; his daughter, Madison Crase; his father, Kenneth Crase; his sister, Tammy (Steven) Berry; his brother, Kenny Crase; niece, Alexis Berry, and nephew, Kenny Crase. He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda.
A visitation will be Sunday, Sept. 13 from 2-4 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home in Shelby. There will be no funeral service. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.