Robert A. Dunn
Montague
Robert A. Dunn, 93, of Montague, passed away Sunday Dec. 22, 2019 in Muskegon. Bob was born May 2, 1926 in Otto Township, the son of Alvin and Myrtle (Robinson) Dunn.
He was raised in Otto Township and married Juanita Rought July 30, 1949. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving from 1945 to 1946. He lived in Otto Township until moving to the Montague area in 1970.
He was a truck driver for 40 years before his retirement. Bob drove for several companies during his career such as Oceana Canning Company, for Jerry Vaneps, Ralph Pranger, Darling Transfer, Jones Motor Freight, Keyline Freight and for the Michigan Milk Producers Association (Lakeshore Co-Op). He loved his dogs and was known to take them on a trip or two in his trucking days. Bob was a member of Ferry United Methodist Church and the Fremont-Hesperia and the Holton American Legion.
He is survived by his wife, Juanita; his children, Robert L. (Kay) Dunn; Evelyn (Steve) Woodward, Jane (Dan) Cargill, William (Cindy) Dunn, Tony (Nancy) Dunn and Rodney (Tina) Dunn. He was preceded in death by daughter, Julia Kludy. He is also survived by son-in-law, Dan Kludy; 19 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his grandson, Curtis Dunn, his parents, Alvin and Myrtle Dunn; his half-brother, Gerald Scott; half-sisters, Doris Case, Ellen Scott, Myrtle Robinson and May.
Visitation was Friday, Dec. 27, 6-8 p.m. and the funeral service was Saturday, Dec. 28, 2 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home in Shelby with Pastor Paul Hane officiating. Interment with military honors in Otto Township Cemetery. Memorials to the , 564 S. Main St. Suite 200, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 are appreciated. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020