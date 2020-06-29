Robert "Bob" C. Post, age 76, of Ludington, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020. He was born Sept. 28, 1943 in Delphos, Ohio, to William and Alma (Homan) Post.
Bob graduated from St. Charles Catholic High School in Coldwater in 1961. He entered Tri-State College in January 1962 and graduated with a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering in August 1966. After a short time at Dow Chemical, Bob was drafted into the U.S. Army and served his country for three years before returning to work at Dow Chemical where he retired in 1997.
Bob married his first wife, Pat Gaglio, on Dec. 23, 1967. Together they raised two children. After Pat's passing in 2004, Bob married Wanda (Culp) Kehoe on June 15, 2007. They spent many happy years together.
Bob was a member of St. Simon Catholic Church. He was an avid reader of, mostly, history and science. He loved to spend time with family, especially playing cards with his brothers.
Bob will be missed by his wife, Wanda; his children, Bob (Heather) Post of Clarkston and Richelle (Jeff) Morats of Raleigh, North Carolina; his six grandchildren, Colin and Ella Post, Victor, Everett, Wilton and Maggie Morats; his four siblings, Lucy Sowers, Zeno (Pat) Post, Virgil (Judy) Post and Dan (Charlene) Post; his two stepchildren, James (Suzette) Kehoe and Jodi (Mark) Sutton; five step grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his first wife, Pat, and his five siblings, Mello, Drita, LuAnn, JoAnn and Jim.
A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held Monday, July 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. at St. Simon Catholic Church, with Rev. Wayne B. Wheeler, Jr. presiding. The family will have a celebration of Bob's life once COVID-19 restrictions have been fully lifted.
For everyone's safety, a mask will be required at church and social distancing will be strictly enforced.
Memorial contributions in Bob's name may be directed to St. Simon Catholic Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
