Robert Chandler Olmstead, age 94, of Ludington passed away on Friday Dec. 20, 2019.
He was born Oct. 1, 1925, to Clay Sr. and Ada (Smith) Olmstead.
He graduated from Ludington High School in June 1944, and immediately enlisted in the U.S. Army to serve in World War II.
He was sent to Germany, where he saw action in the Battle of the Bulge. He was wounded in action four months later. He was honorably discharged from the army in May 1946. He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal and the Purple Heart Medal. After military service, he attended University of Michigan and graduated in 1950. There he met the love of his life, fellow graduate, and wife of 69 years Marilyn Jane Wetmore. They were married in 1950 and resided in Ludington. He owned and operated the Mason County Abstract & Title Company until 1987. He continued as a consultant there for an additional 16 years. He was instrumental in obtaining clear title for the properties needed to complete the U.S. 31 freeway expansion into Ludington. In 1982, he was chosen as Ludington's Citizen of the year by Ludington Area Chamber of Commerce. As a young man he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, and continued to be active in the Boy Scout Troop 1190 (formerly 190) until his 90s. He was an active member of the American Legion and could be seen jitter-bugging with his wife quite frequently on Saturday night.
He will be deeply missed by his wife Marilyn, son Robert (Mary Ellen) Olmstead, daughter Barbara Peters, grandson Richard (Megan) Peters, and great-grandchildren Alex and Inara, along with multiple generations of nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his brothers, Daniel A. Olmstead, Clay F. (Bernette) Olmstead Jr.
A memorial service will be held on May 16, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington with military burial to follow at Lakeview Cemetery by the American Legion Post 76 Honor Guard. Family will greet friends beginning at noon.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Robert's name may be directed to Boy Scout Troop 1190, Community Church, 109 N Harrison St, Ludington, MI 49431. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020