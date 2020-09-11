Robert D. " Bob" Samuels, age 81, of Shelby passed away Friday, September 4, 2020. Bob was born in Benona Township to Lorraine Porter Samuels and Theodore "Ted" Samuels on November 2, 1938.
He was raised in Benona and was a 1957 graduate of Shelby High School. He served in the United States Marine Corp from 1957 to 1962. Bob married Karen E. Brown on March 30, 1962. He worked with his uncle at Samuels Restaurant in Fremont before operating the Fruitland Cafe in Shelby and also operated a restaurant in Pentwater for a short time. Bob worked with his father as a contractor before owning and operating Samuels Realty for over thirty years.
He is survived by his wife, Karen; his children, Robert "Sam" (Brenda) Samuels, Sherry (Gregg) Hubble, Jeff (Brenda) Samuels and Amy Samuels-Heckle; his grandchildren, Douglas (Courtney) Samuels, Daniel (Brittney) Samuels, Darci (Andrew) Lowney, Shelby Hubble, Zac (Samantha) Samuels, Cory Samuels, Jordan Samuels, Brendan Samuels, Jon Heckle and Chris Heckle; seven great-grandchildren; his sister, Janet Herring and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation is Monday, September 7th, 6-8 pm at Harris Funeral Home in Shelby. Interment with full military honors will be held on Tuesday, September 8th, 2 pm at Mount Hope Cemetery in Shelby. Please consider The Wounded Warriors
Project (www.woundedwarriorsproject.org
), Harbor Hospice 1050 W. Western Avenue, Suite 400, Muskegon, MI 49441 or a charity of your choice
as a memorial for Bob. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.