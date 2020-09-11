1/1
Robert D. "Bob" Samuels
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert D. " Bob" Samuels, age 81, of Shelby passed away Friday, September 4, 2020. Bob was born in Benona Township to Lorraine Porter Samuels and Theodore "Ted" Samuels on November 2, 1938.

He was raised in Benona and was a 1957 graduate of Shelby High School. He served in the United States Marine Corp from 1957 to 1962. Bob married Karen E. Brown on March 30, 1962. He worked with his uncle at Samuels Restaurant in Fremont before operating the Fruitland Cafe in Shelby and also operated a restaurant in Pentwater for a short time. Bob worked with his father as a contractor before owning and operating Samuels Realty for over thirty years.

He is survived by his wife, Karen; his children, Robert "Sam" (Brenda) Samuels, Sherry (Gregg) Hubble, Jeff (Brenda) Samuels and Amy Samuels-Heckle; his grandchildren, Douglas (Courtney) Samuels, Daniel (Brittney) Samuels, Darci (Andrew) Lowney, Shelby Hubble, Zac (Samantha) Samuels, Cory Samuels, Jordan Samuels, Brendan Samuels, Jon Heckle and Chris Heckle; seven great-grandchildren; his sister, Janet Herring and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation is Monday, September 7th, 6-8 pm at Harris Funeral Home in Shelby. Interment with full military honors will be held on Tuesday, September 8th, 2 pm at Mount Hope Cemetery in Shelby. Please consider The Wounded Warriors Project (www.woundedwarriorsproject.org), Harbor Hospice 1050 W. Western Avenue, Suite 400, Muskegon, MI 49441 or a charity of your choice as a memorial for Bob. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Sep. 11 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harris Funeral Home
267 N Michigan Ave
Shelby, MI 49455
(231) 861-2360
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harris Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved