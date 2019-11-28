Home

Pere Marquette Chapel - Ludington
309 S. Washington Avenue
Ludington, MI 49431
(317) 413-8865
For more information about
Robert Sladick
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Simon Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Simon Catholic Church
Robert Douglas "Bob" Sladick


1931 - 2019
Robert Douglas "Bob" Sladick Obituary
Robert "Bob" Douglas Sladick Sr., 88, of Ludington, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Nov. 4, 1931, in Ludington, the son of Anthony and Stella (Lokovich) Sladick.

Bob was a Veteran of the Korean War, serving in the U.S. Navy as a gunner's mate on the USS Rochester. He was member of the American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post No. 76 in Ludington.

Bob retired in 1995 from Harbison-Walker in Ludington, where he was employed for more than 25 years. In his spare time, Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and being outdoors. Most of all, Bob loved being around family and friends, and having fun. Bob was an avid softball player and was inducted into the Mason County Softball Hall of Fame in 1983. He was the pitcher for the Major Leagues for many years.

Bob is survived by his son, Bob Sladick, Jr. of Boyne City; his daughter, Pam (Dave) Bader of Ludington; seven grandchildren, Jake Bader, Josh Bader, Peter Sladick, Ehren Sladick, Briana (Shawn) Ricker, Isaiah Sladick and Simon Sladick; two great- grandchildren, Aubree and Noah; two brothers, Gerry (Joyce) Sladick, and Tom (Sue) Sladick; and numerous nieces and nephews.

On June 29, 1957, Bob married Dorothy Mae Crawford, who preceded him in death in 1999. He was also preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Ronald Sladick and Daniel Sladick; and his brother and sister-in-law, Anthony and Barb (Rutkowski) Sladick.

Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at St. Simon Catholic Church, with Father Wayne B. Wheeler presiding. Interment will follow in the Pere Marquette Cemetery with military honors conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Navy and the American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post No. 76. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, Ludington, is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019
