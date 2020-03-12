Home

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - King-Hart Chapel
2370 North 72nd Avenue
Hart, MI 49420
(231) 873-3415
Robert Tozer
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - King-Hart Chapel
2370 North 72nd Avenue
Hart, MI 49420
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - King-Hart Chapel
2370 North 72nd Avenue
Hart, MI 49420
Robert Lemoine Tozer


1928 - 2020
Robert Lemoine Tozer Obituary
Robert Lemoine Tozer

Hart

Robert Lemoine Tozer, 91, of Hart, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at his home. He was born Oct. 24, 1928, in Sturgis, the son of Luther and Laura (Plucinski) Tozer.

Bob proudly served his county in the United States Navy, and was a veteran of World War II. He then enlisted in the Michigan State Police in 1952, serving many areas before his promotion to First Lieutenant and Post Commander of the Hart Post No. 62, where he spent nine years. Bob was later promoted to First Lieutenant of the First District Headquarters in Lansing and retired in 1981 after dedicating 29 years to the police force. Bob was also active on the Hart Fire Department and the Hart Township Zoning Board.

Following his retirement, Bob worked as a master electrician until he was 82 years old. He was a member of the Hart VFW and Oceana Eagles. Bob was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing.

Bob is survived by his wife, Dawn Tozer; children, Denise McCormick and Steven (Jennifer) Tozer; step-children, Larry (Leslie) Rasmussen, Amy (David) Homminga-Goodrich, and Amber Kokx; grandchildren, Valerie (Cindy) Valentine, David (Nikki) Edick, Stephanie Gillen, Katheryn Tozer, Gaberielle (Brandon) Butterfield, Logan Rasmussen, Alex Rasmussen, Christopher Goodrich, Rachel Goodrich, Anna Homminga, Jillian Homminga, Sydney Goodrich, Marissa Goodrich, Megan Rasmussen and Addison Kokx; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Laura Tozer; first wife, Coral Tozer; and brothers, Luther (Betty) Tozer and Donald (Jean) Tozer.

Memorial Services will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 21, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N. 72nd Ave., Hart. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan, 989 Spaulding SE, Ada, MI 49301, www.hom.org.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

www.beaconfh.com
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
