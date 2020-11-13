Robert Leon Dove, age 93, died Nov. 9, at Cadillac Hospital.



Mr. Dove is survived by his wife Davee, step-son Craig and his wife Jennifer, his loving granddaughters Amanda (Gavin) Schaar and Hailey and his great-granddaughter Faith.



Bob was a World War II veteran and combat veteran of the Korean War. Bob enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps after high school in 1945. World War II ended before he saw action, and he served in Puerto Rico before being honorably discharged. After his discharge, Bob attended the Yale School of Photography in New Haven, Connecticut. Bob again enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps reserves in 1947 and was called to active duty in 1950 were he saw combat in Korea. During the Korean War, Bob took photos for Leatherneck Magazine. Bob was again honorably discharged in 1952 as a sergeant.



Bob was a part owner in a photography studio in Ludington. He used his G.I. benefits to get a pilot's license and owned a Piper Cub. Later he became the mobile home sales manager at Tamarac Mobile Home Park on Hamlin Lake. He went out with George Towns and developed fishing techniques for salmon that George Towns helped introduce to Lake Michigan. Bob fished in the Florida Keys and liked it so much he decided to become a backcountry fishing guide in Islamorada. Bob was captain of the Dorado out of Holiday Isle and was a guide in the Keys for 33 years retiring in 1999.



In retirement Bob and Davee moved to Inverness, Florida, and then Brethren where he lived until his death. His ashes will be spread in the backcountry waters of the Florida Keys that he loved so dearly.



He was preceded in death by his parents Leon and Ruth Dove; his sisters Pat (John) Neumann, Ailean (John) Lally and Sue Braendle; nephew Donnie; and, special cousin Donna Bentz.

