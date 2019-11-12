|
|
Robert Matthew Urka, age 89, of Spring Hill, Florida, and a native of Scottville, Michigan, passed away at home on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.
He was born Oct. 17, 1930 in Scottville, Michigan, to Matthew and Orpha (Hannah) Urka. He was proud to live and work in Mason County.
While visiting the local soda fountain at Rochon Drug Store, he met the love of his life, Dorothy Ann Rochon, and they were married on Feb. 3, 1951.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 68 years and their six adoring children, Patricia (Don) Holmes of Scottville, Michael (Maria) Urka of Scottville, Steven (Linn) Urka of Ludington, Thomas (Heidi) Urka of Ludington, James Urka (and Kandy Alverson) of Ludington, and Kathy (Todd) Britton of Grand Haven; 14 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his dear sister, Dolly Ann Kivela; two brothers-in-law, two sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.
Robert attended General Motors Institute. He returned to Scottville to join his father in the family business, Urka Chevrolet. He ran Mason County's only wrecker service and drove school bus for many years, too. For more than 50 years, Robert, along with his sons, would go on to grow the Urka Auto Center business and promote the infamous bow tie sticker. He firmly believed that business exists for the betterment of community.
Robert was proud to call Mason County home and never missed an opportunity to give back to the community he loved. He was involved in many charitable, volunteer and philanthropic organizations. He proudly served in Scottville as: Fire Chief, on the Mason County Central School Board, Optimist Club, Chamber of Commerce, St. Jerome's Catholic Church and also served as Justice of the Peace. In Ludington: Knights of Columbus, Rotary Club, Salvation Army, Elks, and St. Simon's Catholic Church. Robert was humbly recognized many times over the years in honor of his many years of service to the community.
From a young age, Robert developed a passion for sports. His love, especially for baseball, was as deep as the ocean. He spent many summer evenings enjoying the competitiveness and camaraderie as a baseball coach and fast-pitch softball sponsor.
Two days before he passed away, he was able to cheer on his beloved Notre Dame.
Robert was a generous man who took great pride in his associations with friends, business associates, community members and, most importantly, his family. He was well known for his sense of humor, especially his memory for jokes, and his friends and family loved him for it.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation in Robert Urka's name to: The Community Foundation for Mason County, P.O. box 10 Ludington, Michigan 49431.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019