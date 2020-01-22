|
|
Robert Paul Flanery
Walkerville
Robert Paul Flanery, 79, of Walkerville, passed away peacefully at home Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. He was born Sept. 29, 1940 to Stanley and Mabel (Beggs) Flanery. Robert was married to Patricia (Brimmer) Flanery for 50 years before she passed away in 2009.
He was blessed with the love of Carolyn Ritter for the past eight years. Robert loved the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting and spending time with his family and his dogs.
He will be greatly missed by his family that includes his best friend and love, Carolyn Ritter; his son, Randy (Bonnie) Flanery of Hart; his daughter-in-law, Karen (James) Flanery of Walkerville; his daughters, Lynn (Victor) Sibley of Walkerville and Pamela Flanery of Shelby; 16 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; his brother, Norman (Linda) Flanery; and his sister, Cindy (William) Carlson.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for all its love and support. Robert's wishes were not to have a memorial service. In honor of his memory, please consider donations to Heartland Hospice, 3230 Eagle Park Dr., Suite 200, Grand Rapids, MI 49525. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 30, 2020