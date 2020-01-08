Home

Robert Paul "Bob" Perry


1927 - 2019
Robert Paul "Bob" Perry Obituary
Robert Paul 'Bob' Perry

Robert Paul "Bob" Perry died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at the age of 92. He was born Oct. 20, 1927 to Russell and Hazel (Farnsworth) Perry in Wayland, Mich., one of 10 children. He grew up and worked on a farm outside of Wayland.

Bob served our country in the US Navy during World War II and was stationed on a submarine at the Panama Canal. He earned a degree in mechanical engineering from Michigan State University, and later earned his MBA there. He married Ella Beth Potter in Wayland June 20, 1953. They recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary.

Bob began his career as a mechanical engineer at Gibson Refrigerator Company in Greenville, and remained there for his entire career. In 35 years, he worked his way up to vice president of engineering and eventually CEO. He traveled extensively for work, throughout Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America and Cuba, enjoying the different cultures and experiences. He loved to play golf and made three holes-in-one during his lifetime. He enjoyed gardening, reading, fishing, and following MSU athletics. He also liked to ski, even after undergoing surgeries to replace both hips. He and Beth owned an RV and traveled throughout the US and Canada with grandchildren visiting national parks. He was active in the Rotary Club for most of his life. He was a longtime member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Greenville, where he and Beth lived for more than 45 years. He was also a member of St. James Episcopal Church in Pentwater, where he and Beth enjoyed their home on Lake Michigan for the past 55 years.

Bob was a beloved husband and wonderful father, grandfather and brother who loved life and lived it to the fullest every day. He was a genuine and kind soul who will be deeply missed by many.

He is survived by his wife, Ella Beth Perry; daughters, Barbara (Terry) Crouch and Joan (Ken) Nachreiner; six grandchildren, Elizabeth, James, Jerad, Derek, Sarah and Rachel; five great-grandchildren; three sisters; one brother; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; and two sisters.

A funeral mass was at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Greenville, with visitation from 1-2 p.m. prior to the funeral. The Rev. John R. Kirkman presided. Private interment will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayland. Memorial contributions may be given to a . Hurst Funeral Home is serving the family, and memories and messages of condolence may be shared at www.hurstfh.com.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 16, 2020
