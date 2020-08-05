1/
Robert "Pean" Payne
1934 - 2020
Robert 'Pean' Payne

Walkerville

Robert "Pean" Payne, 86, of Walkerville, passed away August 1, 2020, at his home. He was born July 20, 1934, the son of Thomas and Lillian (Husset) Payne, near Big Pabama Lake in Crystal Township, where he learned to hunt, fish, and live off the land. He attended the nearby Peachville one room schoolhouse.

Pean was a veteran of the Korean War, honorably serving his country in the United States Army from 1953-1955.

On August 26, 1961, he married Lorena "Reny" Gleason from Hardscrabble, and they enjoyed nearly 59 years of marriage.

Pean held various jobs over the years, eventually retiring from Continental Motors in Muskegon in 1993. Besides the outdoors, he loved cards, parties, and music. He could play many instruments by ear, had the gift of gab, a sense of humor, and was never afraid to tell anyone exactly what he thought.

Pean is survived by: his wife, Lorena Payne; sons, Otho (Mary), Randall (Roxanne), Rebel (Cheryl), and Wesley; daughter, Candace (Scot Stanek); many well-loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren; half-brothers, Terry and Terryal Payne; and half-sisters, Violet (Jake) Parsons, Orchid (Bruce) Franklin, Dawn (Mark) Fialek, and Willow Payne.

Pean was preceded in death by: his parents; brothers, Richard (Betty), Thomas "Huck " (Judy), and William Payne; sister, Arbutus "Sis" Stanfield; half-brothers, Timothy and Virgil "Tam" Payne; infant half-brother, Willard; and infant half-sister, Cheryl.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

www.beaconfh.com

Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - King-Hart Chapel
2370 North 72nd Avenue
Hart, MI 49420
(231) 873-3415
August 5, 2020
Thinking of you during this time of sorrow. Will always remember his smile. He was quite a guy. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Ethel Conaway
Friend
August 4, 2020
Rest In Peace Uncle Pean. You had many good years with us. In fact the last time I seen you, You told me you had one hell of a good run. And I know you did. When you get there and your having a jam session with the rest of our lost loved ones, be sure to play Thompson and Kline one last time for me.
Mary Drake "Jourden"
Family
August 4, 2020
James b Payne /hoffman
Family
August 4, 2020
So many memories of my parents, Bob & Norma Eitniear & our families in the younger years! Most memories involved music and laughter! I always loved his smile & quick wit. He was a great friend to my Dad. So sorry for your loss.
Valli Eitniear Tinkham
August 4, 2020
remembering all the good times pickin and a grinnin . You will be missed but not forgotten my friend.
Faron Knox
Friend
August 4, 2020
So sorry for your loss. At times like this there really are no fitting words. But as time goes on you can take comfort in knowing that he will most definitely be remembered as a kind, generous, clever and quick-witted man, with the perfect amount of crazy when it was necessary.
I personally, will never forget the "Pean Payne" laugh, or my 7th birthday Ice-Cream Cone skirt.
He was a good man. And he lived a long, full life that in one way or another, touched us all.
Danella Conkle
Friend
August 4, 2020
Sorry for your loss, he will be greatly missed!
Renae Stanfield
Family
August 3, 2020
Pean was a old friend.
Enjoyed many music parties and just getting together. Many memories. One in special his kids and Reny will get a chuckle out of. They already know the story.The time their dad, Bob Eitniear and I went rabbit hunting, with our dogs, on a very cold winter day, and we stopped in the Ruby Creek Bar and ordered beer and hamburgers. I see you're smiling! R.I.P. Ole Buddy.
Ernie Kantola
Friend
August 3, 2020
Sending our deepest condolences for the loss of Pean.
Many memories will stay with us all.
Kathleen Cecil Buscaino, Susan Cecil,
Cindy Cecil Nagy, Cliff (CJ) Johnston.
Cindy Nagy
Friend
August 3, 2020
So sorry--thinking of you and your family Lorena.
Eula (Tracy) Brimmer
Friend
August 3, 2020
To the Family of Mr. Robert Payne,

The membership of American Legion Post #234 in Hart, Michigan, would like to share our deepest sympathy with your family on your loss. Mr. Payne’s service to our country makes him a hero as far as we’re concerned and certainly you’re very proud of him, too. We want you to know that his brothers and sisters in arms now share in your grief.

Warmest Regards and God bless you all.

Mark R. Parrish, Commander
Mark R. Parrish
