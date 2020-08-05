Robert 'Pean' PayneWalkervilleRobert "Pean" Payne, 86, of Walkerville, passed away August 1, 2020, at his home. He was born July 20, 1934, the son of Thomas and Lillian (Husset) Payne, near Big Pabama Lake in Crystal Township, where he learned to hunt, fish, and live off the land. He attended the nearby Peachville one room schoolhouse.Pean was a veteran of the Korean War, honorably serving his country in the United States Army from 1953-1955.On August 26, 1961, he married Lorena "Reny" Gleason from Hardscrabble, and they enjoyed nearly 59 years of marriage.Pean held various jobs over the years, eventually retiring from Continental Motors in Muskegon in 1993. Besides the outdoors, he loved cards, parties, and music. He could play many instruments by ear, had the gift of gab, a sense of humor, and was never afraid to tell anyone exactly what he thought.Pean is survived by: his wife, Lorena Payne; sons, Otho (Mary), Randall (Roxanne), Rebel (Cheryl), and Wesley; daughter, Candace (Scot Stanek); many well-loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren; half-brothers, Terry and Terryal Payne; and half-sisters, Violet (Jake) Parsons, Orchid (Bruce) Franklin, Dawn (Mark) Fialek, and Willow Payne.Pean was preceded in death by: his parents; brothers, Richard (Betty), Thomas "Huck " (Judy), and William Payne; sister, Arbutus "Sis" Stanfield; half-brothers, Timothy and Virgil "Tam" Payne; infant half-brother, Willard; and infant half-sister, Cheryl.Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.