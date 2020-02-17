|
|
Robert William Raymond, age 83, of Ludington, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.
Bob was born in Lansing on Nov. 16, 1936. He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Frank Raymond, and his five siblings.
Bob was married to Marilyn Wright on Aug. 23, 1954; she survives him. They enjoyed 65 years of matrimony until his death.
Bob was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend and will be deeply missed by many.
Our family came to know Ludington as our home after spending 30 years of wonderful summers and friendships at our cottage at Epworth Heights. Bob loved all sports. He was an avid golfer and member of Lincoln Hills Golf Club for 50 years. He also enjoyed tennis, playing squash, boating and fishing. He also really loved building things. Bob was a lifelong fan of all Michigan State University sporting events.
Bob graduated from Michigan State University with a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering. After graduation, he became chief drainage engineer for Michigan Department of State Highways. Seven years later, the family moved to Birmingham and he joined a company as a consulting engineer and treasurer in Mount Clemens. Soon after, he opened his own business, Raymond & Associates, in Birmingham, doing land planning, engineering and management.
Bob will be lovingly remembered by his children, Bob (Laura) Raymond of San Antonio, Texas, Allison (Ken) Raymond Howell of Manistee, Christian (Andrea) Raymond of Austin, Texas, and Matthew (Jane) Raymond of Portland, Oregon. Bob is survived by 12 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
A funeral and celebration of Bob's life will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to or Grace Episcopal Church.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020