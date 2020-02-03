Home

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - White Lake Chapel
413 S. Mears Avenue
Whitehall, MI 49461
231-894-5676
Roberta Potter
Roberta "Bert" Ann Potter, 89, of Whitehall, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020. She was born on June 16, 1930, the daughter of Rudolph and Wanda (Suchon) Nelson.
Roberta married Arthur J. Potter in 1953. Together they enjoyed over 40 years of marriage until his death in 1994. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, fishing, camping, and cooking. Most important to Roberta was always her family, especially her "little ones."
Roberta is survived by: her children, Steven (Brenda) Potter, A. James (Deborah) Potter, and Vicki (Paul) Hodge; grandchildren, Cameron Potter, Allison Potter, Michael Potter, Daniel (Chelsey) Potter, Sara (Andrey) Budzinskiy, Laura (Timothy) Thompson, Joseph Potter, Amanda (Francois) Berranen, and Christopher (Melissa) Hodge; 8 great-grandchildren; brother, Rudolph Nelson; sister, Ramona (Terry) Sharp; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by: her husband; infant son, Richard; parents; and four sisters.
A celebration of Roberta's life will take place in the spring. Interment will be in Oakhurst Cemetery in Whitehall.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Harbor Hospice Foundation.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
www.beaconfh.com.
Published in White Lake Beacon from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
