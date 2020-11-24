Roberta Jean (Ramthun) Olson
White Lake
Roberta Jean (Ramthun) Olson, 95, of White Lake and formerly of Benona Township, passed away peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior Nov. 16, 2020. She was born March 27, 1925 to Lillian and Robert Ramthun in Montague Township.
Roberta was a loving, Christian mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, reading her Bible and coloring in her many books. She was employed for 17 years as housekeeping supervisor at the Double JJ Resort Ranch and also worked for Whitehall Public Schools in the hot lunch program.
She was married to Royce Kroll, Sr., and together they had six loving children - Janis (Carl) Bryson, Sharon Wendell (Greg Blanchette), Mike (Sue) Kroll, Royce (Pam) Kroll, Bobbi (Jack) Spence and Rebecca (Darrell) Hinken. In 1968, she married Miton Olson, Sr., and gained three more wonderful children - Milton Olson, Jr. (Louise), Patti Smitts and Jim Olson. She was blessed with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren who were the joys of her life.
Later in life, she transitioned to Heartwood Lodge Nursing Home in Spring Lake where she lived for nine years. She enjoyed the activities, made friends with many residents and loved the caring staff who made her feel truly special.
Roberta was the last of her generation. Besides her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents, Lillian and Robert and her siblings, Dorothy Raschke, Lois Jelen and Ronald Ramthun and her oldest daughter, Janis Bryson.
Due to taking COVID precautions, private graveside services will be held . A memorial service will be at St. James Lutheran Church in Montague at a later date. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home in Shelby. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.