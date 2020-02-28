|
|
Roger Allen Ferris, age 64 of Gowen, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Mercy Health St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Rapids.
He was born Dec. 5, 1955, in Ludington, the son of Wheeler and Dorothy (Granger) Ferris. Roger was a Ford Lake and Fountain native, and had a deep love for that part of northern Michigan.
He was very well known for being Santa Claus at Christmastime, a role he loved. Roger also loved motorcycles, animals, people and music. He was a drummer and guitarist, and played drums in Otis Toe, a band that opened for Alice Cooper. He also played drums in the praise band at the Greenville First Church of God, where he was a member.
Roger was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Ferris. He is survived by the love of his life, Linda, who has been by his side for 30 years; children, Naomi (Matthew) Keeling of Falmouth, Massachusetts, Abigail (John) Danian of Grand Rapids, and Nichole Kelly of Comstock Park; grandchildren, Calvin Isaac Danian, Julia Keeling, Jade Keeling, Amelia Danian, Henry Danian and Max Kelly; sisters, Janet Wood of Cedar Springs and Jeannie (Bruce) Pierce of Comstock Park; siblings-in-law, Rory (Jeanine) Briscoe of Carnation, Washington, Diana (Sam) Jarreau of Aberdeen, Washington, and Juanita Ferris of Clio.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Hurst Funeral Home, with visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the funeral. Pastor Matt Stone of the Greenville First Church of God will serve as officiant. Burial will be in the spring in Bachellor Cemetery in Fountain.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the . Memories and messages of condolence may be shared at www.hurstfh.com.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020