1/1
Roger Beadle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger D. Beadle, age 75, of Branch passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. Roger was born Feb. 26, 1945 in Ludington to Deward and Edna (Tyndall) Beadle. He graduated from Mason County Central in 1963.

After high school, Roger worked for Jimmy White's gas station in Scottville and Bachs Bakery in Ludington, where he liked to overfill the donuts! Later, Roger started working for Great Lakes Castings, where he retired as a supervisor in 1998. Roger received The Iron Master Award after 33 years of employment at Great Lakes Castings. Roger was a member of the Ruby Creek Conservation Club. He enjoyed hunting, woodworking, gardening and cutting firewood. In the last few years, Roger enjoyed splitting and wrapping campfire wood with his brother, Lloyd "Punk."

Roger will be greatly missed by his wife Ginny, and their son Roger Lyle Beadle of Scottville. He will also be sadly missed by his three children from his first wife Judy Klinger, David (Joanie) of Carr Settlement, Lori (Peter) Dopson of Grand Rapids and Lisa (Norm) Slade of Muskegon. He leaves behind seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and three siblings, Marsha (Pete) Merkliger, Wanda (Lew) Squires and Lloyd (Sandi) Beadle, his brother-in-law Elliott (Deanna) Taylor, his sisters-in-law Karen Taylor and Janet (John) Husted and his favorite cousin Doug Beadle.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents and his in-laws, Lyle and Ella Mae Taylor.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Dr. Mary O'Callaghan and the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota for all their efforts and care for Roger. They also would like to thank Elara Caring Hospice for their compassion in the last few weeks.

According to his wishes cremation has taken place and a memorial service has been postponed until the pandemic has passed and it is safe for everyone to gather.

Those wishing to make a contribution in Roger's name may do so to the Carr Settlement Fire Department.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington
3060 W Us Highway 10
Ludington, MI 49431
(231) 845-9898
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved