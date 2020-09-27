1/1
Roger Gowell
Roger W. Gowell, age 69, of Shelby, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Roger was born March 9, 1951 in Shelby, the son of Calvin L. Gowell and Beatrice E. (Porter) Gowell.

Roger was raised in Shelby and graduated from Shelby High School in 1969. He also graduated from Western Michigan University with a bachelor's degree in mathematics. He was employed at Oceana Canning Company in Shelby and later at Burnette Foods in New Era, both for approximately 20 years each. He married Sheila (Pleiness) on June 26, 1982.

Roger was an avid league bowler. He also enjoyed golf at Oceana Country Club where he was a member. He was a member of the Shelby Optimist Club for many years and also a longtime member and treasurer at Our Savior Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his wife Sheila; his children Jennifer (Kevin) Comden, Jason (Mary Ann) Gowell and Jeremy Gowell; his grandson, Cooper Comden; his sister, Marie Gowell; sister-in-law, Cindy Gowell; brothers-in-law, Robert Meyer and Kelly Pleiness; and several nieces and nephews. Roger was preceded in death by his parents, his stepdaughter Tammy Ann, his brother Jay Gowell, sister Nancy Meyer and nephew Michael Gowell.

Visitation is Monday, Sept. 28, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home in Shelby and Tuesday, Sept. 29, beginning at 10 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Hart. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. COVID-19 precautions will be taken at the visitations and funeral. Interment will be in Mount Hope Cemetery in Shelby. Please consider Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2087 N. Water Road, Hart, MI 49420 or the Shelby Optimist Club P.O. Box 397, Shelby, MI 49455 as a memorial. Condolences can made at www.harrisfhome.com.

Published in Ludington Daily News from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Harris Funeral Home
SEP
28
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Harris Funeral Home
SEP
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Our Savior Lutheran Church
SEP
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Our Savior Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Harris Funeral Home
267 N Michigan Ave
Shelby, MI 49455
(231) 861-2360
