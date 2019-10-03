|
Roger L. "Putta" Andersen, 86, lost his battle with cancer on Oct. 1, 2019.
A life-time resident of Ludington, born to Andrew and Ida Christiansen Andersen, Roger was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Ronna (Burnett) Andersen; two infant children, Bryan and Laurie; and son, Jeffrey, from his first marriage to the late Marcie (Cory) Andersen; as well as two brothers, Russell (Mary Nell) and Arthur (Jean) of Ludington.
He is survived by his daughter, Susan Andersen of Lawton, Michigan; daughter-in-law, Barbara Andersen of Tampa, Florida; and two sisters, Ruth Frost (late Linton) and Carol (Alvin) Benson of Ludington. Roger also leaves behind five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Putta appreciated and enjoyed the friendship of his long-time neighbors and close friends, Kris and Gary Fultz. He will be missed by his family and friends.
Roger graduated from Ludington High in 1951 before joining the Army in 1952 and serving in the Korean war before retiring in 1955. Roger worked at Dow Chemical and finished his career working for Ayers Plumbing as a Journeyman Plumber.
Roger enjoyed playing basketball and softball as well as spending time with his friends at the Eagles Club and American Legion. One of Putta's claims to fame was being inducted into the Mason County Fast Pitch Softball Hall of Fame. He loved the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Lions, and was a big Michigan Wolverine fan ... "GO BLUE."
A memorial service will be held on Nov. 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at American Legion Post 76 in Ludington, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the American Legion Post 76.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019