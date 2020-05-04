Roger Lee Hakanson
Roger Lee Hakanson, age 80, of Ludington, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020.

Roger was born on Sept. 11, 1939 in Ludington, the son of Richard Sr. and Irene (Matthews) Hakanson. He married Patricia Bowden on July 14, 1967. Roger graduated from Ludington High School, class of 1959, and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Airborne during the Vietnam Era. He was a machinist for Harsco Industries for 34 years, until retiring in 2001. Roger was a member of Rolling Thunder, Chapter 1 and the Dear Brothers Association.

Roger enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and many friends. He loved camping and boating on Hamlin Lake, riding his motorcycle with his wife and was always ready to help anyone.

Roger is survived by his wife of 52 years, Patricia Hakanson; children, Lisa Shelly, Deborah (Chris) Fay, Robert (Paula) Hakanson; stepdaughter, Cathy (Dan) Vandervest; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; half-sisters, Lynn (Clint) Odean and Louann Hakanson; half-brother, Richard Hakanson Jr.; and several nieces and nephews.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Kenneth Hakanson and Donald Hakanson; half-brother, Russel Hakanson; and sisters, Marion Norkonk and Delores Pahoski.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Please share your fond memories of Roger at www.OakGroveLudington.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.

Published in Ludington Daily News from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
