Harris Funeral Home
267 N Michigan Ave
Shelby, MI 49455
(231) 861-2360
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
New Era Reformed Church
4775 First Street
New Era, MI
View Map
Roger Lee Koster


1930 - 2020
Roger Lee Koster Obituary
Roger Lee Koster

Shelby

On Monday, March 2, 2020, Roger Lee Koster, of Shelby, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away at the age of 89. Roger was born Aug. 17, 1930 in Grand Rapids, Mich. to Marjorie Koster. On Sept. 23, 1950, he married the love of his life, Ruth Skinner.

He was drafted into the U.S. Army and served as a radio operator in the Korean War. He later served in the Army National Guard. Roger had various jobs among them was working at Ott Chemical, and he also operated the Tack and Hammer in Shelby with Ruth. He worked as a caretaker at Mount Hope Cemetery in Shelby before retiring. He was an avid pool player and golfer. Roger was known for having an infectious smile, handsome dimples, quick wit and charm.

Roger is survived by his wife, Ruth; his daughter, Elsie Mitteer (Bruce); son, Frank Koster; grandchildren, Holly, Denise, Zac, Rachel and Danielle; nine great-grandchildren; his brother, John Leisenring (Irene); numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Marjorie Leisenring; brothers, Warren Leisenring, Dan Leisenring and Stewart Shufeldt; sister, Ann Leisenring; stepsiblings, Charlie Leisenring, Louise Leisenring and Mary Hanrion; and his son, Michael Stewart Koster.

A memorial service will be Saturday, March 14, 11 a.m. at New Era Reformed Church.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 19, 2020
