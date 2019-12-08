Home

More Obituaries for Roger Castonia
Roger Thomas Castonia

Roger Thomas Castonia Obituary
Roger Thomas Castonia, of Custer, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Metro Health in Wyoming, Michigan. He was born June 4, 1940, in Ludington, the son of Edward and Angeline (Luskin) Castonia.

Roger was a veteran of Vietnam, serving in the U.S. Army. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Custer.

Roger is survived by three brothers, Norbert (Jeanie) Castonia of Scottville, Ronald Castonia of Ludington, and Dennis Castonia of Whitehall; his sister, Rosalyn Sadler of Ludington; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Yvonne Michaels; and four brothers, George, Earl, Leo and Louie Castonia.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, in Custer, with Father Dan Depew officiating. Interment will be in the Pere Marquette Catholic Cemetery in the spring. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at the Church.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com
Published in Ludington Daily News from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
