Roland (Rob) Craig Gerhart of Ludington went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday July 3, 2020 at The Leila and Cyrus Poppen Hospice Residence of Harbor Hospice in Muskegon. He was 68 years old.
Rob was born on Sept. 19, 1951 in Mount Pleasant to Dewey and Dorothy (Dottie) Gerhart. After graduating from Mason County Central in 1969, he proudly served in the 101st Airborne Division of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from October 1970 to October 1971. Rob married Patricia (Patti) Weinert on Nov. 10, 1972 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Ludington. He served in the Michigan Army National Guard for 15 years, serving one weekend each month and attending various maneuvers with his unit. In the mid-1980s, he was deployed on a humanitarian mission to build infrastructure in Honduras.
Mechanically inclined and a hard worker, Rob had many manufacturing and maintenance jobs throughout his life, most notably at the Ludington Fruit Exchange, Great Lakes Castings and Ludington Area Schools. He regularly attended Cornerstone Baptist Church, where he served as an usher and a member of the security team. Rob was an avid motorcycle enthusiast. He also enjoyed film photography and writing and playing music. He built a recording studio in his garage, where he produced his weekly radio show Local Licks, which showcased the works of Michigan musical artists on WMOM on Sunday Nights during the late 1990s.
Rob is survived by Patti, his wife of 47 years; his children Kevin (Becky) Gerhart of Ludington and Katy (Damon) Maxwell of Byron Center; his five grandchildren Violet, Charles and Wesley Maxwell and Lucy and Logan Gerhart; his brother Stacey Schwass, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, including his step-father Richard (Dick) Schwass, and his brothers Timothy, Robert and Charles Gerhart.
His funeral will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Social distancing will be observed at both locations. Internment, with full military honors, will be held at a later date at the Fort Custer National Cemetery in Battle Creek. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org
or Cornerstone Baptist Church.
