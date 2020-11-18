1/1
Pastor Ronald Dale Rickard
1942 - 2020
Pastor Ronald Dale Rickard

Mears

Pastor Ronald Dale Rickard, 78, of Mears, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at Spectrum Health Butterworth Campus in Grand Rapids. He was born May 26, 1942, in Battle Creek, the son of Willis and Dorothy (Wood) Rickard.

In the course of his young adult life, Ron obtained degrees in education at Wayne State University and Michigan State University, and a Bible College degree at Vennard College in Iowa. He spent 29 years in public school education as well as in church leadership positions before retiring from the public school system to dedicate the rest of his life to full time ministry.

Ron, after a hiatus to teach in the public schools of the Detroit area where he met his wife of 42 years, Carole, and had two boys, Nathan and Jesse, returned to the area to teach in Hesperia. After eight years of teaching in Hesperia, he came home to Mears with his family where he has since remained for the rest of his life, most prominently and affectionately known as the pastor of West Golden Wesleyan Church from 1996-2017.

In addition to his impact on all ages through the public school and through pastoring (to many he was like a second father), Ron loved spending his time with his animals that he always raised from the time he was a young child. Living in Hesperia, he farmed for fun, always kept fresh livestock for meat and kept a garden. He loved hunting, fishing, golfing and being outdoors all the time. Ron was also a part of a musical family. He loved singing solo or with the rest of his family in groups. He even initiated a southern gospel quartet that became a community favorite in Fremont Wesleyan Church when he attended there.

He is survived by his wife, Carole; his sons, Nathan (Lindsay) Rickard, and Jesse Rickard; his brothers, Gary (JoEllyn) Rickard, Dan Rickard, Stan (Christine) Rickard and Doug Rickard; three nephews and three nieces.

Due to COVID 19 restrictions, private funeral services were held. Public visitation was Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, from 4-8 p.m., at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, with social distancing and masks required.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with final expenses.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service was in charge of arrangements.

www.beaconfh.com

Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - King-Hart Chapel
NOV
16
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
West Golden Wesleyan Church
NOV
16
Funeral service
02:00 PM
West Golden Wesleyan Church
Funeral services provided by
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - King-Hart Chapel
2370 North 72nd Avenue
Hart, MI 49420
(231) 873-3415
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - King-Hart Chapel

17 entries
November 18, 2020
Pastor Ron was involved with our local clergy association and I grew to have a deep respect and appreciation for him. He also was a wonderful singer and saxophone player--I always enjoyed listening to him! He was a true servant of God and will be deeply missed.
Fr. Sam Morrison
Friend
November 17, 2020
Dear Carol: I give thanks to God for Pastor Ron life and ministry service. Gretta and the church prays for you .
Carlos Santana Pinzon
Coworker
November 17, 2020
He was a great guy and a great neighbor. Going to miss waving at him almost every day as he drove by.
Dwight and Melissa Fuehring
Neighbor
November 17, 2020
Dear Carole, Nathan, and Jesse,
I have very warm memories of working with Ron while we were together in Hesperia. And of our Fourth grade class when Nathan was in my class! Ron was always a loving and steady presence for me as a teacher, and for all our students!
Blessings. . .
Linda Reynolds
Linda Reynolds
Teacher
November 15, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Prayers to the family in this difficult time.
Alexis Smith
Friend
November 15, 2020
My thought and prayers are with the family. Going to miss him, love cous...(sue Tariske)
Sue Tariske
Friend
November 14, 2020
What a wonderful Godly servant of God. Our heart goes out to Carol, Nathan, and Jesse. Wonderful memories of rising our families together. We were blessed to call Pastor Ron friend.
Gary Sheppard
Friend
November 14, 2020
So sorry to hear of Rev Ron's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Sue Hendrie
Friend
November 14, 2020
Our Thoughts and PRAYERS are with each one of you during this difficult time.
Ron was not only a Great Pastor but became a GOOD FRIEND to us.
Debbie and Pat Norman
Friend
November 14, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of David Ricks. Group of 10 Memorial Trees Planted In Loving Memory of Pastor Ronald Dale Rickard.
David Ricks
November 14, 2020
Loved pastor Ron . What a wonderful person. Always there when he was needed. Helped me through a lot trying times. You will be missed. Love to the family.
Carolyn Ritter
Friend
November 14, 2020
My heart is heavy but I know I will see him again. What a special man he was to our family! He was a spiritual guide for us all. He will be truly missed. Love you Ron and I will see you again. Condolences to the family
Renea Thorne
Student
November 12, 2020
I remember what a nice fellow he was. We taught in Hesperia at the same time.
Ted Mitchell
November 12, 2020
So many wonderful memories of Ron and all the Rickard guys...so many.
Stan Jensen
Friend
November 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Randy & Connie Lydens
Acquaintance
November 11, 2020
May God show you great love and compassion during this time of loss.
We mourn with you, and also rejoice that he is now seeing Jesus gave to face.
We are thankful for the many memories of singing and fellowship at singspirations, and for the gift of friendship we all shared. Hugs to you Carole.
Bill and Dawn Ross
Friend
November 11, 2020
Blessings and prayers for Pastor Ron’s. He will be greatly!
Betty Root
Friend
