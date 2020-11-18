Pastor Ronald Dale RickardMearsPastor Ronald Dale Rickard, 78, of Mears, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at Spectrum Health Butterworth Campus in Grand Rapids. He was born May 26, 1942, in Battle Creek, the son of Willis and Dorothy (Wood) Rickard.In the course of his young adult life, Ron obtained degrees in education at Wayne State University and Michigan State University, and a Bible College degree at Vennard College in Iowa. He spent 29 years in public school education as well as in church leadership positions before retiring from the public school system to dedicate the rest of his life to full time ministry.Ron, after a hiatus to teach in the public schools of the Detroit area where he met his wife of 42 years, Carole, and had two boys, Nathan and Jesse, returned to the area to teach in Hesperia. After eight years of teaching in Hesperia, he came home to Mears with his family where he has since remained for the rest of his life, most prominently and affectionately known as the pastor of West Golden Wesleyan Church from 1996-2017.In addition to his impact on all ages through the public school and through pastoring (to many he was like a second father), Ron loved spending his time with his animals that he always raised from the time he was a young child. Living in Hesperia, he farmed for fun, always kept fresh livestock for meat and kept a garden. He loved hunting, fishing, golfing and being outdoors all the time. Ron was also a part of a musical family. He loved singing solo or with the rest of his family in groups. He even initiated a southern gospel quartet that became a community favorite in Fremont Wesleyan Church when he attended there.He is survived by his wife, Carole; his sons, Nathan (Lindsay) Rickard, and Jesse Rickard; his brothers, Gary (JoEllyn) Rickard, Dan Rickard, Stan (Christine) Rickard and Doug Rickard; three nephews and three nieces.Due to COVID 19 restrictions, private funeral services were held. Public visitation was Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, from 4-8 p.m., at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, with social distancing and masks required.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with final expenses.Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service was in charge of arrangements.