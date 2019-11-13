Home

Ronald Puffer Sr.
Ronald Duane Puffer Sr.


1941 - 2019
Ronald Duane Puffer Sr. Obituary


Ronald Duane Puffer Sr., 78, of Montague, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at his home. He was born July 14, 1941 in Crystal Valley, the son of Gerald and Violetta (Hughes) Puffer.

Ronald worked for 37 years at West Michigan Steel, was an avid fisherman and hunter and had a passion for antique cars. Every morning he would meet his friends for coffee. Ronald had an unconditional love for his family and his community and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Ronald is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Dr. Marian K. Puffer; children, Ronald D. Puffer Jr., Terence R. (Dr. Kristen M. Green) Puffer and Joan E. Puffer; grandchildren, Donovan R. Puffer, Victoria E. Puffer, Lilianna G. Puffer, Kyle R. Ferrier, Brent A. (Lourdes) Ferrier, Kristianna K. Ferrier, Justin Puffer and Shane Puffer; great-grandchildren, Penelope F. Ferrier and Barry A. Ferrier; siblings, Cherry Lee (Floyd) Genson, Dale (Carlene) Puffer, Linda Bethany, Gerald (Carol) Puffer and Gearald (Patricia) Puffer; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Violetta Puffer.

Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Shelby Road Baptist Church, 4066 W. Shelby Rd,. Shelby, with Pastor Dave Sill officiating. Visitation was from 7- 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, 413 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall and from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church Friday. Interment in Twin Lake Cemetery.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

www.beaconfh.com
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 21, 2019
