Ronald Edward Lundquist

Ronald Edward Lundquist Obituary
Ronald Edward Lundquist was reunited with the love of his life, Marilyn, on Dec. 3, 2019.

Ronald was the son of Clifford and Bernice Lundquist, and the brother to Donald Lundquist of Custer, Michigan; Richard (Janet) Lundquist of Custer, Michigan; and Mary Alice Nichols of Wyoming, Michigan.

He graduated in 1960 form Mason County Eastern. After graduation, he was drafted by the Army to serve his country in Vietnam.

After two years of service and writing many love letter to his sweetie, he came home, proposed and was married in 1967, and was married for 50 years. He started his new life in Streamwood, Illinois, where he was a commercial printer for 40 years.

He then retired and moved to Florida, where Ronald and Marilyn enjoyed the sunshine, festivals, spring training baseball games and cruising. He was a Member of the American Legion Post 8, and also the post 4289.

He was very active with his children and grandchildren. He loved to see them play sports and preform in concerts. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn; his parents; and his brother, Leroy Lundquist.

He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Faber (David) of Winter Haven, Florida; his son, Timothy Lundquist (Penny) of Winter Haven, Florida; and his three grandchildren, Madison, Jacob and Sydney. He will be missed dearly by many nieces and nephews, and also his favorite little fur baby, Tawny.

Ronald's favorite phrase to say was "GO BLUE."

Services will be held on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Saint Joesph Catholic Church, 532 Ave. M NW, Winter Haven, FL 33881, and will have full military burial honors at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at 2 p.m.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
