Ronald Lee Rathbun passed away on Sunday morning, April 5, 2020. Burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery in Custer and a Memorial Mass will be celebrated for Ron later this summer.
Irish Blessing
May the road rise up to meet you,
May the wind be always at your back,
May the sun shine warm upon your face
And the rain fall soft upon your fields,
And until we meet again,
May God hold you
In the palm of His hand.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020