Home

POWERED BY

Services
WYMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES
305 E State St
Scottville, MI 49454
(231) 757-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Rathbun
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Lee Rathbun


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Lee Rathbun Obituary
Ronald Lee Rathbun passed away on Sunday morning, April 5, 2020. Burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery in Custer and a Memorial Mass will be celebrated for Ron later this summer.
Irish Blessing
May the road rise up to meet you,
May the wind be always at your back,
May the sun shine warm upon your face
And the rain fall soft upon your fields,
And until we meet again,
May God hold you
In the palm of His hand.
Please visit Ron's memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a tribute of Ron for his family or to light a candle in his memory.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -